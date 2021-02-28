Bengal Election 2021: The Election Commission on Saturday removed Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) Jawed Shamim, a day after it announced the poll dates of Bengal election 2021. The charge was handed over to Jag Mohan. Shamim has been directed to hold the charge of DG Civil Defence till further notice, besides being the Director General Fire Services. “Shamim, who is a 1995-batch IPS officer, will take place of Mohan as the DG Fire Services in the rank of ADG. He will also hold the charge of DG Civil Defence till further notice,” an order by chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state read. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021 Dates: 8 Phase-Polling to Start on March 27, Results on May 2 | Check Full Schedule

Shamim was appointed as the state ADG (Law and order) by the Mamata Banerjee government earlier this month. Prior to this appointment, he worked as the Special Commissioner of Police (II) of the Kolkata Police.

The shuffle came hours after a BJP delegation, which included MPs Swapan Dasgupta and Arjun Singh, met CEO Ariz Aftab and urged him to remove “biased” police officers from election duty.

“The way the police administration is functioning in West Bengal, it is evident that fair polling is not possible here. We can name a few police officers who are posted in the city. If they continue in their posts, free and fair elections are not possible,” Dasgupta told reporters after meeting the CEO.

About Bengal Election 2021:

Elections to the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time. The first and last phase of polling will be held on March 27 and April 29 respectively. Votes will be counted on May 2. On the increased number of phases in the state, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said when the EC assesses the law and order situation, the assessment is based on several factors and it also has to take into account charges and counter-charges by political parties.