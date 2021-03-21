West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unveiled the most-awaited poll manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 and emphasized on a series of schemes for women’s safety, infrastructure development, farmers’ income, health for the poor as part of its vision of ‘Sonar Bangla’. The Sankalp Patra, manifesto for one of BJP’s most crucial battlegrounds was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah from Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Kolkata. Also Read - BJP Manifesto Promises 33 Percent Quota For Women In Govt Jobs, 7th Pay Commission To Govt Employees

"For many years, the manifesto was merely a process. But ever since BJP governments started taking over, the importance of the Sankalp Patra started increasing because only after the formation of BJP governments have the governments started fulfilling the Sankalp Patra," Home Minister Amit Shah said as he launched BJP's manifesto for West Bengal.

"It is not called a manifesto but 'Sankalp' because we are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of 'Sonar Bangla'… the BJP took people's aspirations into account," Shah said.

Here’s what BJP promises in Bengal manifesto:

Women will get 33% reservation in government jobs. Continuing PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, which Mamata didi didn’t give to farmers since 3 years, at least 75 lakh farmers in Bengal will get Rs 18,000 as direct transfer to bank account and Rs 6,000 p.a. thereafter. Additionally, landless farmers will get Rs 4,000 + Rs 6,000 p.a. from the Centre. The BJP promises Rs 6,000 to each fisherman in Bengal. Each and every poor person will get up to Rs 5 lakh for their health under Ayushman Bharat Yojana by PM Modi. Three new AIIMS to be built in several areas. In the very first cabinet meeting itself, the BJP will bring the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and ensure all citizens are listed. There will be zero infiltration at the border. Women across West Bengal will get free education from KG to PG. Women will also travel free on public transport. In schools, financial aid for students in need, regional languages will be encouraged and 7th Pay Commission to be implemented. Bangla will be encouraged till Class 10 in schools and will be the medium of instruction in technical and medical courses. Bengali to be made mandatory in all official documents. Bengal will be within top 3 states in ease of doing business. Rs 11,000 cr Sonar Bangla Fund to be allocated to promote Bengal’s art and culture. Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebration to be made an international event.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and Dinesh Trivedi were also present at the BJP manifesto launch event. Notably, Amit Shah is on a one-day visit to Bengal.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.