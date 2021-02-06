New Delhi: Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will launch the party’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in the state on Saturday. Several senior BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in West Bengal during the month-long campaign, set to start from the Nadia district of the state. Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to inaugurate two of the five proposed yatras later this month. Also Read - Bengal Budget 2021: Mamata Presents Vote on Account, Announces Pension For All Above 60, Widows

As per the sources, the BJP chief will kick off the ‘Rath Yatra’ also known as ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Chatir math Ground in Nadia district’s Nabadwip police station area. Before that, he will hold a roadshow from Foara More to Rabindranath Tagore Statue in Malda district, following which he will visit the visit Sri Gauranga Janmasthan Ashram at Nabadwip. Also Read - Netaji Battalion Will be Formed in Kolkata Police Force, Mamata Banerjee Announces in Assembly

BJP’s Rath Yatra Plan Also Read - West Bengal Govt Allows JP Nadda’s Public Rally Tomorrow, Says BJP Doing Propaganda Over Rath Yatra Clearance

The first rath yatra will be launched today from Nabadwip. On Feb 8, the other two rath yatras will be launched from Cooch Behar in north Bengal and Kakdwip in south Bengal.

The last two will be launched from Jhargram and Tarapith in south Bengal on February 9.

“Along with each rath yatra, multiple padayatras will be organised to bolster the campaign ahead of the assembly elections and boost the morale of the party workers and supporters. It will be a mega outreach programme,” a BJP leader told Hindustan Times.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

As per the officials in EC, West Bengal Assembly elections can be held in March-April and poll schedule could be announced any time in February. Notably, the tenure of the current Mamata-led TMC government will end on May 30.