New Delhi: A day after the election dates 2021 were announced, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday asserted that one of the key battles for democracy in the country will be fought in West Bengal. Referring to the forthcoming Bengal elections, which will be held in 8 phases from March 27, Kishor claimed that the people of Bengal are ready with their 'message' and determined to show the 'right card'. He also shared the Trinamool Congress's main slogan – Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye (Bengal only wants its own daughter) – on the micro-blogging site.

"One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD – #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," he wrote.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress has hired election strategist Prashant Kishor to revamp the party for the 2021 assembly polls. Kishor’s company, I-PAC, is helping the party to take on the BJP, which is aggressively campaigning in the state to wrest power from Mamata.