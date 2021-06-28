Kolkata: Days after Kolkata Police arrested a man allegedly for running a fake vaccination, the accused, Debanjan Deb has confessed to having organised two such camps in the city. The accused had also claimed to have written to a pharmaceutical firm to purchase Covid vaccines, said a Kolkata Police officer adding that “his claim is being verified”. The police arrested Deb based on a complaint by Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, who found the camp suspicious when she received no official confirmation after taking the vaccine from the camp. Deb, who allegedly pretended to be an IAS officer and supervised thousands of vaccinations was arrested from south Kolkata on June 24. Also Read - TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Unwell, Days After Taking 'Fake' Vaccine Shot in Kolkata

Earlier on Sunday, police said that the accused have confessed to organising fake vaccination camps at — City College and Kasba area. "He claims that he wrote a mail to Serum Institute of India for sending Covishield. This is being verified. He has also confessed to organising two camps. One at City College and one in his office at Kasba. No other camp for vaccination was organised elsewhere," police said.

They informed that accused Deb's staff and ex-staff are being examined by police. "Ten such persons have been summoned for examination or are being examined. Apart from this, we are examining more people called for cross-examination. He used to write letters to various government agencies, would put receipt stamps on those letters to convince the victims. He himself would write a response to such a letter," the police added.

“He created fake email accounts like deputymanager@kmcgov.org. A huge number of stamps – of various departments Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Public Works Department, and WBSEC have been found. A total of eight bank accounts have also been found so far. Out of these, one was in name of his company WBFINCORP, through which he used to give salary to his staff,” police added.

On Friday (June 25), an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped in the fake vaccination drive. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty’s complaint.