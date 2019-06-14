Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday met the doctor who was assaulted by a patient’s family, an incident that snowballed into a nationwide agitation by doctors.

Tripathi went to Institute of Neuroscience to meet junior doctor Paribaha Mukhopadhyay. It must be noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has yet to meet Mukhopadhyay even though she did exhort the agitating doctors to end their strike and get back to work.

Some reports have suggested that Banerjee is holding a meeting with senior doctors.

Governor Tripathi has also summoned the Chief Minister for a discussion on the issue. While the time and date for the said meeting are yet not known, the Governor’s office said that the CM had been called but they did not get through to her so the note has been sent to Nabanna, the state Secretariat.

He had convened an all-party meeting on Thursday as well. However, the CM wasn’t quite upbeat about it. She said to a news channel, “Law and order is a state subject and it is not under the Governor’s purview. So what is the point of calling this all-party meeting.”

At the meeting, it was decided that democratic institutions, values and rights should be protected. They agreed “violence should be stopped”; peace and harmony restored and “no provocative speeches should be made by anyone”.

However, by Friday, the issue escalated as doctors from other states joined the protest. Indian Medical Association has called for a nation-wide strike on Monday. In Darjeeling, as many as 119 doctors have resigned to register their protest.

The agitating doctors have sought an unconditional apology from the CM. Banerjee had, on Thursday, issued a four-hour ultimatum to the doctors to return to work.