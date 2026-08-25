Bengal has to become self-reliant, no more appeasement politics will be allowed, says CM Suvendu Adhikari at Zee24 Ghanta Mega Conclave

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari attended the Zee24 Ghanta Mega Conclave in Kolkata, where he shared his views on several issues and informed the audience about steps the state government is taking for the benefit of the citizens.

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Bengal has to become self-reliant, no more appeasement politics will be allowed, says CM Suvendu Adhikari at Zee24 Ghanta Mega Conclave | Image: X

Zee24 Ghanta Mega Conclave: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attended the Zee24 Ghanta Mega Conclave on Tuesday in Kolkata, where he shared his views on several issues and informed the audience about steps the state government is taking for the benefit of the citizens. He also took a potshot at the previous TMC government, saying that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had left West Bengal bankrupt and that it is time to ‘heal the wounds.’

Reacting on performance evaluation, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that it cannot be done in 100 days.

“Performance evaluation cannot be done in 100 days. Now is the time to heal the wounds. After coming to power, I saw that the previous government had left the state bankrupt”. Bengal has to become self-reliant, the Chief Minister said, while addressing the gathering at Zee24 Ghanta Mega Conclave.

100 Days of BJP Government in West Bengal : CM Suvendu Adhikari Arrives at Bengal’s Biggest Event#Sarkarer100din #BJPgovernment100days #SuvenduAdhikari #Zee24GhantaMegaConclave pic.twitter.com/c734wcz95K — Zee 24 Kalak (@Zee24Kalak) August 25, 2026



CM Adhikari also informed that the state government is taking several major steps for the benefit of the citizens and to make the state self-reliant. Raising questions about the previous TMC government, he asked, “Why are industries being shut down in the state?” He said that the BJP government will form a committee to examine the issue and will also prepare a new industrial policy.

He said that the state government will also set up two more committees to probe illegal decisions and corruption under the previous government. The three committees will be headed by Tapas Roy, Swapan Dasgupta and Manoj Agarwal.