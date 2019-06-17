Kolkata: Striking doctors in Bengal have rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s call for a meeting later today. While earlier reports suggested that protesting doctors had agreed to the meeting, a leading portal said the doctors had asked for media presence, a request rejected by the CM which led to their decision to cancel the meeting from their side. (Also read: IMA Strike Hits Non-Essential Services Across Nation)

On Sunday, Banerjee had asked the doctors to meet her at Nabanna (State Secretariat) at 3 PM. The TMC chief had, however, rejected the doctors demand for media presence during the meeting.

A leading daily claimed that the doctors’ governing body was split three ways over the venue; one section agreed for the Nabanna (Secretariat) meeting, another section stressed on Raj Bhavan as the venue, while the remaining stuck to their demand for NRS Hospital.

On Sunday evening, their statement said, “We are hopeful that our CM will be considerate enough to solve the problems that the state is facing in the healthcare sector currently…We leave the decision to choose the venue to the honourable CM, but it should accommodate representatives of all medical colleges of West Bengal in sufficient numbers.”

“We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the Chief Minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors,” a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors had told reporters after a two-and-half-hour-long meeting of their governing body.

Meanwhile, the IMA call for a day-long strike has hit healthcare service across the nation. In its statement, IMA said, “In view of the continued sufferings of medical professionals and health workers as well as repeated occurrence of such incidents without redressal… (the) Indian Medical Association hereby calls for an All India nation-wide withdrawal of non-essential services in all health care institutions on Monday, June 17, 2019. All non-essential services, including OPDs, will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 AM to 6 AM next day. All emergency and casualty services will continue to function.”