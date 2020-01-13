New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a fiery attack back on BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, holding him responsible for violence over CAA-NRC protests and calling his remark “shameful” on the killing of protestors in states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka.

Banerjee launched an outrage over Ghosh’s statement where he alleged that the BJP will continue to “bash” protestors “with lathis, shoot you, and put you in jail”. He also claimed that the West Bengal Police failed to take action against the people who destroyed public properties “as they are her (Banerjee’s) voters. “Our (BJP) government in UP, Assam and Karnataka has shot these people like dogs,” he alleged.

Reacting to his controversial remark, the West Bengal CM said, “It’s shameful. How can you say this? It is a shame to even take his name. You’re promoting firing. Bengal is not UP. Here, firing won’t happen.”

“Understand that if tomorrow something untoward happens, you’ll be equally responsible,” she added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Ghosh had made the statement while addressing a gathering at Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal after leading a rally in support of the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Notably, even the BJP members refused to comment on his incendiary remarks on the killings that have taken place amid the ongoing agitation.

Over two dozens people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh, while at least five died in Assam due to the violence that erupted across the nation ever since the Centre passed the contentious amendment to Citizenship Act on December 15.

Mamata Banerjee even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Saturday during his two-day tour in West Bengal requesting him to roll back the Citizenship law that has caused a division on the religious basis.

It must be noted that the CAA, which came into effect on January 1 this year, facilitates Indian citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in the country before December 31, 2014.