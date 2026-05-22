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Bengal Jhalmuri vendor, who treated PM Modi with local snack, is back in news due to...

Bengal Jhalmuri vendor, who treated PM Modi with local snack, is back in news due to…

Famous Jhalmuri vendor Vikram Sao who treated PM Modi with local snack during Bengal election campaign is back in news. He stated he is getting death threat.

Bengal Jhalmuri vendor, who treated PM Modi with local snack, is back in news due to...(Photo Credit: @narendramodi)

The Jhalmuri vendor, who recently served Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the famous local snack in Jhargram during the Bengal Assembly election campaign, is now back in the news headlines. In an interview with the news agency IANS, Jhalmuri vendor Vikram Sao claimed that he is getting death threats from unknown international numbers. The vendor even alleged that he was getting threatening calls from Pakistan and Bangladesh daily for the past few days.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Jhalmuri vendor Vikram Sao said, “They are calling from Pakistan and threatening that they will blow me up with a bomb…I did not say anything to them; I just disconnect the calls. Then another call is coming from Bangladesh asking whether I am alive or not. They are repeatedly harassing me, and I am receiving many calls from unknown numbers, along with abuse and foul language…”

Jhargram, West Bengal: The Jhalmuri vendor, who had once served jhalmuri to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has claimed that he is receiving threats from Pakistan and Bangladesh Jhalmuri vendor Vikram Sao says, “They are calling from Pakistan and threatening that they will… pic.twitter.com/xJOe4cwuQI — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2026

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