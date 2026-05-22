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Bengal Jhalmuri vendor, who treated PM Modi with local snack, is back in news due to…

Famous Jhalmuri vendor Vikram Sao who treated PM Modi with local snack during Bengal election campaign is back in news. He stated he is getting death threat.

Published date india.com Published: May 22, 2026 3:44 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Bengal Jhalmuri vendor, who treated PM Modi with local snack, is back in news due to...
Bengal Jhalmuri vendor, who treated PM Modi with local snack, is back in news due to...(Photo Credit: @narendramodi)

The Jhalmuri vendor, who recently served Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the famous local snack in Jhargram during the Bengal Assembly election campaign, is now back in the news headlines. In an interview with the news agency IANS, Jhalmuri vendor Vikram Sao claimed that he is getting death threats from unknown international numbers. The vendor even alleged that he was getting threatening calls from Pakistan and Bangladesh daily for the past few days.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Jhalmuri vendor Vikram Sao said, “They are calling from Pakistan and threatening that they will blow me up with a bomb…I did not say anything to them; I just disconnect the calls. Then another call is coming from Bangladesh asking whether I am alive or not. They are repeatedly harassing me, and I am receiving many calls from unknown numbers, along with abuse and foul language…”

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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