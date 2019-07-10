New Delhi: Torrential rains in West Bengal caused landslides at NH 55, Tindharia area of Darjeeling in north West Bengal on Wednesday causing damage in the area. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Following the accident, National Highway 55 has been blocked and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy train services have also been halted. The rains have caused damage to a house, a truck and a motorbike. Rescue operations are underway.

West Bengal: Due to the incessant rains, landslide occurred at Tindharia in Darjeeling, earlier today.A house, a truck & motor bike were damaged. NH 55 has been blocked & Darjeeling Himalayan Railway(DHR) Toy train services has been stopped. Restoration work underway. pic.twitter.com/D9m3om8kbE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019



Darjeeling has been facing incessant rains for the past three days. An elderly couple had died after getting buried in the rubble caused by a landslide on Monday. Another landslide was reported near Ghoom station in the city.

The constant rainfall and landslides have stranded several tourists on NH 55 near Sukhia and Ghoom. The meteorological department has predicted the rains to continue Darjeeling and other districts of West Bengal till July 12.