Bengal Lockdown: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has extended the ongoing lockdown for 15 more days till July 1, while easing some of the measures as fresh corona infections start receding. The decision to extend lockdown was announced on Monday, a day before the ongoing restrictions are scheduled to come to an end on Tuesday. The state government will review the situation in another four days before taking further decisions.

To boost economic activities, the state government has allowed both government and private offices to resume operations with 25 per cent staff strength. In private and corporate offices, the timings have been restricted from 10 am to 4 pm, and the attendees would be required to apply for an e-pass. The order also stated that all production units and industries may function with 50 per cent of their total strength in each shift, subject to vaccination of the employees, wearing of masks and maintenance of physical distancing measures.

Who all will need an e-pass in Bengal?

Private office employees: Employers shall make transport arrangements from their end and obtain e-passes from the Kolkata Police and the district administration, the government said yesterday.

People associated with online/e-commerce delivery

Media persons are allowed to move but they also need to get an e-pass from the Kolkata Police

An E-pass facility for movement of Essential Service Providers & Online Delivery Services has been launched today by Kolkata Police.

Please fill up the form with your details . An E-Pass will be sent to your email. It can be pasted on your vehicle during travel. pic.twitter.com/pf6MMyrvUx — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) May 15, 2021

E-Pass in Bengal: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

Visit coronapass.kolkatapolice.org

A new page will open

Click on the ‘I Agree’ checkbox

A new page will open

Select ‘Individual’ or Organization’ as per requirement.

Key in all the details—name, address of the destination, details of the vehicle, the reason for commuting, etc.

Then tick the checkbox that read ‘I shall not operate/commute in the containment zones’.

Upload your photo identity proof and required documents.

Submit the application.

You will get the QR code-enabled e-pass in your e-mail or through SMS.

Download the e-pass.

Bengal Lockdown: Full List of Restrictions/Relaxations

Restaurants and bars can operate from 12 pm to 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. Earlier they were allowed to operate only from 5 pm to 8 pm.

E-commerce and home delivery of all commodities permitted.

Government and private offices can reopen with 25 per cent staff

Parks and gardens would remain open only between 6 am and 9 am for morning walkers. However, only those citizens would be permitted to enter the parks who have been vaccinated.

Markets would remain open between 7 am and 11 am

Other retail shops have been permitted to operate from 11 am to 6 pm.

Sporting activities can resume in stadia and clubs sans spectators.

Indoor, outdoor shooting, and associated activities related to TV programmes and cinema can resume with not more than 50 persons per unit at a time.

The relaxation in curbs will come into effect from June 15.