Home

News

India

Bengal Murder: 3 Minors Strangle 14-Year-Old To Death, Dump Body In Pond

Bengal Murder: 3 Minors Strangle 14-Year-Old To Death, Dump Body In Pond

In a shocking case of murder, three minors first kidnapped a 14-year-old and then strangled him to death. The three accused have been arrested, they have also confessed to the crime and have told the police that they killed the victim and then threw the body in a pond.

Representative Image

New Delhi: A shocking case of murder has been reported in which three minors are responsible for killing another minor. The victim was 14-years-old, who was first kidnapped, then strangled to death after which the victim’s body was put in a sack and thrown in a pond. This incident took place on the outskirts of Krishnanagar town in Nadia, West Bengal.

Trending Now

14-Year-Old Killed By 3 Minors In West Bengal

As mentioned earlier, this case is of Krishnanagar town in West Bengal, where three minors kidnapped a 14-year-old who studied in class VIII. After kidnapping the boy, the three minors called up his mother, asking for Rs. 3 Lakh as ransom so that they could buy a computer to play video games and then killed him. This incident took place on August 25, 2023.

A complaint was filed by the mother of the deceased, who is a domestic attendant, when her son went to a shop in the afternoon on Friday. The complaint was filed at the Kotwali Police Station on early Saturday. The father of the deceased had died a few years ago and so he lived with his mother at his maternal uncle’s house in Ghurni, Krishnanagar.

Accused Confess To Their Crime, Arrested

After a complaint was filed, all three accused were arrested by the police on Saturday itself. The accused have confessed to their crime and have told the police that the victim was kidnapped and taken to the outskirts of Krishnanagar, where he was strangled to death, his body was stuffed in a sack and then thrown in a pond. The body has been recovered by the police from a pond in Hijuli area and the police has also informed that the kidnappers first asked for ransom but then killed the victim after feeding him cold drinks and rosogulla. According to a police officer the accused are students of class X and the accused and deceased were all from the same school.

The police suspects that after asking for ransom, the boys realised that the boy’s mother will not be able to pay the amount and fearing being caught, they killed the boy. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem and the investigation is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES