Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday today ordered a CBI probe into grievous cases of murder and rape in alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The Court also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence. A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal said both the investigations will be monitored by the court.Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Govt Eases Covid Restrictions; Entertainment Parks Can Now Operate at 50 Per Cent Capacity | Check What's Allowed

“All cases as per report of NHRC committee where allegations are about murder of person or crime against women regarding rape or attempt to rape shall be referred to CBI for investigation,” Bar & Bench reported the Court as saying. Also Read - West Bengal Second Highest in People Consuming Alcohol, Guess Which is First?

It directed the central agency to file a report on its investigation in the next six weeks. Also Read - Kolkata Metro to Increase Number of Trains & Extend Service Hours as Covid Cases Decline. Details Here

The SIT will comprise IPS officers Director General (Telecommunications) Suman Bala Sahoo, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and Ranveer Kumar.

NHRC Final Report

On July 15, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team probing the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal had submitted its final report to Calcutta High Court. The NHRC in its report on the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal submitted to Calcutta High Court stated that “Spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in the state reflects appalling apathy of the state government towards the plight of victims”.

In the report, the committee said, “This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main Opposition party. It resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation.”

Later, the NHRC refuted allegations in a section of the media regarding the leakage of the report relating to the post-poll violence in West Bengal. In a statement, the rights body said it has shared copies of the said report with the advocates of the parties concerned in this matter in accordance with the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

About West Bengal-poll Violence

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.