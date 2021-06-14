New Delhi: Horrific details emerged of the alleged gangrape in post-poll violence in the West Bengal Assembly elections, stirring up the controversy once again. Multiple women, including a minor girl in West Bengal, have now moved the Supreme Court with evidence, seeking a thorough investigation into the incidents of violence in post-poll Bengal. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Denied Bail in Minor Rape Case, to Stay in Judicial Custody Till June 15

The women have sought the apex court to order an SIT to conduct a probe into the alleged incidents. The intervention pleas have been moved by women who were allegedly attacked and even gang-raped by workers of the ruling TMC. Also Read - Haryana Horror: 10-year-old Girl Raped by 9 People in School, FIR Filed After Video Goes Viral

Horrific Details Revealed by Bengal Rape Survivors

A 60-year-old lady in her plea told the Supreme Court that TMC workers barged into her house, assaulted her and then gang-raped her in front of her six-year-old grandson. She also said that her daughter-in-law was beaten up. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape Case Update: Child's Father Break Silence, Says 'Medical Exam Confirms Molestation'

“On May 3, one day after the declaration of assembly poll results, the applicant’s house was surrounded by a large mob of about 100-200 people, comprising supporters of the Trinamool Congress Party and loud threats hurled at her asking her family to leave the house or else face consequences,” the plea read.

“The applicant’s daughter-in-law was mercilessly beaten, grievously injuring her,” the petitioner added.

Another petition read that a 17-year-old girl from a scheduled caste family was dragged into the jungle and gang-raped by TMC workers for “more than an hour”. The victim claimed she was “attacked and gang-raped solely for her family’s political affiliations and religious beliefs”.

Another woman told the Supreme Court that her husband, a BJP campaigner, had made her witness as he assaulted a woman “with axes in broad daylight on May 14”.

While more and more reports have come to light about alleged rape incidents in West Bengal in the aftermath of the Assembly elections, the political parties on the ground continue to lay the blame on the opposing party.