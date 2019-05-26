Kolkata: A four-year-old boy was allegedly burnt with steaming khichdi by a woman staffer at a state-funded child development centre in Raghunathgunj area of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday. He had reportedly asked for an extra egg while having breakfast.

The accused woman, identified as Sehari Bawa, is currently absconding. The police have registered a written complaint against her. Meanwhile, the child has been admitted to a hospital in Jangipur. He has suffered severe burns on his legs and hips. His family lives in Kanupur village.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) spoke to the district magistrate and sought a report.

The state-funded child development centre, where the incident happened, comes under the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Narrating the ordeal, the child’s mother, Minu Bibi, told Hindustan Times, “My son came home crying a little after 9 am… I rushed to the ICDS centre to find out what happened. Some children told me Sehari Bewa stripped my son and poured steaming khichdi on his lower back for daring to ask for an extra egg.”

The Block development officer (BDO) of Raghunathganj-1 block Masadur Rahaman visited the child in the hospital. He has ordered a probe in the incident.