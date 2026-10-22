Bengal Shocker: Man beheads wife, kills father during Durga Puja, places wife’s head at temple

A man was arrested for allegedly beheading his wife with a sharp weapon in West Bengal's Bankura district.

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Bengal Shocker: Man beheads wife, kills father during Durga Puja, places wife’s head at temple | Image: AI

Bengal Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from West Bengal, which has created panic among the residents of Bankura on Monday. A man allegedly beheaded his wife before killing his father with a sharp weapon on Monday night then placed the severed head of the woman at a temple. The terrifying incident took place on Monday night in the Nat Lalbaba Manachar area, which is situated on the banks of Damodar River.

What Exactly Happened?

The accused man was identified as Mangal Choudhury, who beheaded his 39-year-old wife, Rumpa Choudhury. He didn’t stop there and killed his 60-year-old father, Rajendra Choudhury, with a sharp weapon. The accused then took the beheaded head to a temple and placed it there. The incident has created panic in the area. Police recovered Rajendra Choudhury’s weapon from the courtyard of the house. As per reports, Mangal also attempted to attack his brother, who managed to escape.

After getting a distress call, police from Sonamukhi and Kanksa police stations reached the spot and took the bodies in custody. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Key Highlights

Mangal Choudhury allegedly killed his wife and his father on Monday night.

The accused allegedly placed his wife’s severed head at a temple in the Nat Lalbaba Manachar area.

Mangal allegedly attempted to attack his brother.

Investigators are examining the motive, including a possible tantric connection.

Police who was taken to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

He will be produced before the court.

Police Probe Possible Tantric Link

The motive behind the murders remains unclear. Investigators are also probing all angles, including a tantric link, rituals or whether the accused was instigated by another person.

As per local residents, Mangal and his wife were both very religious. They used to offer prayers at a temple regularly. Reports suggest that a tantric practitioner used to visit their house.

Police Arrested The Accused Man

Cops nabbed the accused on Monday. However, he could not be produced before a court due to an injury to his finger. Police took the accused man to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for treatment.