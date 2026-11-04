Bengal shocker: Man sits in temple with wife’s severed head on lap, blames NBSC, says ‘I became a psycho after…’

The arrested man was a former bus conductor for the state-owned North Bengal State Transport Corporation.

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Bengal shocker: Man sits in temple with wife’s severed head on lap, blames NBSC, says ‘I became a psycho after…’ | image: X

Bengal Shocker: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced in West Bengal where a man was arrested in connection with his wife’s heinous murder. A man was found sitting in a temple inside his home with his wife’s severed head on his lap. The incident took place on Wednesday in municipal ward No. 4 of Gangarampur town in South Dinajpur district. The incident has created panic among the locals, with neighbours alleging a quarrel between the couple.

What Exactly Happened?

The man, identified as 46-year-old Rintu Sarkar, is a former bus conductor for the North Bengal State Transport Corporation. During the questioning, the accused told investigators that he was fired by the Corporation three years ago on disciplinary grounds.

Police took the body of the victim into their custody and sent if for the postmortem. The woman was identified as 42-year-old Seema Sarkar. Now, investigators are searching for the murder weapon.

“I became a psycho after they sacked me,” Rintu Sarkar told the media when police were taking him to the police station following his arrest. The couple has two minor children.

Key Highlights

• 46-year-old Rintu Sarkar arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

• He was found sitting in a temple with wife’s severed head.

• The former NBSTC conductor said his job loss made him psycho.

• Locals alleged a marital quarrel led to the murder.

• Neighbours rescued the couple’s two minor sons.

Locals Allege Marital Quarrel Led To Murder

According to police, neighbours rescued the accused man’s minor sons when he was allegedly taking them to the temple. Locals alleged that Rintu Sarkar killed his wife during a heated argument, severed her head, and went to the temple with her head.

“Local people alleged that Rintu Sarkar murdered his wife during a quarrel in the early hours of Wednesday and went to the temple with her head. Some eyewitnesses alleged that he took his two minor sons to the temple as well, but local people took the children away,” the officer said, HT reported.

Police stated that the investigation is at an early stage and investigators learnt that Rintu Sarkar became short-tempered after losing his job as a bus conductor.

His neighbours claimed that the accused man had been arrested twice earlier for fighting with locals. However, police are verifying these claims.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.