New Delhi: A college student allegedly hanged herself to death in West Bengal's Alipurduar district after a video of her stealing chocolate at a shopping mall went viral. The third-year undergraduate student's body was found hanging in her house in Subhas Pally in Jaigaon police station area, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation was underway, officer-in-charge of Jaigaon Prabir Dutta said.

The woman was allegedly caught stealing chocolates along with her sister at a shopping mall on September 29. After getting caught, she paid the price of the chocolates and apologised to the store authorities, her father was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The woman went to a shopping mall in the area on September 29 along with her sister, and she was caught while getting out of it after allegedly stealing chocolates, her father said. However, people at the store made a video of the whole incident and posted it on social media which went viral, he added.

Out of humiliation, she took the extreme step, the father said.