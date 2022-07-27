New Delhi: Days after Rs 21 crore cash was recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide, more cash was found at her home by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday. Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee – both are in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in connection with the teachers recruitment scam.Also Read - Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal's Mystery Woman Caught With Rs. 20 Crore In Cash At Home By ED

ED sleuths started conducting raids in different locations related to Arpita Mukherjee on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing probe into irregularities in the employment in schools. Raids were conducted at a few places including Rajdanga and Belghoria where three properties belonging to Arpita was found, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“We have found a couple of flats belonging to Arpita at Belghoria (in the northern part of the city) and another one at Rajdanga (in the southern part) where she has an office. Our officers are conducting searches there,” he said.

The ED sleuths are trying to open the main door of one of her two flats in Belghoria, keys to which could not be found, the official added.

Asked about the grilling of the minister and his associate, the official said that though Mukherjee has been “cooperative throughout”, the former Bengal education minister was “noncooperative”.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were taken for a regular medical check up before being interrogated by the ED, which is probing the money trail in the scam that has rocked the state.