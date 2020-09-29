Kolkata: In another controversy surrounding Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, the parliamentarian received death threats on social media after she posted photos of herself dressed up as Goddess Durga on her Instagram handle. Also Read - Actor-Turned-MP Nusrat Jahan Looks Stunning in Monochrome Co-ord Set as She Flies to London For Work, See Pics

Nusrat Jahan, who recently left for London to shoot for an upcoming film, has sought additional security from the government following the threats.

“We have taken up the matter with the West Bengal government as well as the Ministry of External Affairs, who are in turn coordinating with the Indian Embassy in London (UK), for protection, as an additional security measure,” a close aide was quoted as saying.

Nusrat Jahan had posted photos and videos of herself dressed as Goddess Durga, holding a ‘trishul’ in her hand on the occasion of Mahalaya for advertisement of a clothing line. However, the post wasn’t received well by hardliners who objected to her posing as a Hindu deity while being a Muslim herself.

A few users even sent her death threats over the post. “Your time to die has finally arrived. Fear the Allah. Can’t you keep your body covered? Chi Chi Chi,” wrote one such user.

This is not the first time the actor has been threatened for her views or stand on issues. In the past she was abused for marrying a Hindu, wearing ‘sindoor‘ or vermillion and participating in rath yatra soon after. Photos of her at Durga Puja pandals last year with her husband had gone viral and drawn abuse.

Nusrat Jahan had recently complained to the Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police about an unauthorised use of her picture by a video chat and dating app. No police complaint has been filed about the threats on her Instagram account after her “Goddess Durga” photos yet.

She is currently in London, shooting for a film project.