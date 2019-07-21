Kolkata: Three days after 12 Bengali actors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), film and television actress Rimjhim Mitra on Sunday became a part of the party. Actor Surojit Choudhury and model Pamela Goswami also followed suit.

Notably, Rimjhim is a popular TV actress who won ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Bangla’ in 2013 and was also seen in Bigg Boss Bangla. She also made her mark in films, like ‘Teen Yaari Katha’ and ‘Cross Connection’.

“I am not happy working under the monopolistic approach in the Bengali film and TV industry. I have felt cornered many times and this is the first time I am openly talking about supporting a party. I have joined the BJP as I found it welcoming,” Rimjhim said after she was handed the BJP flag by its state President Dilip Ghosh.

On July 18, 12 Bengali actors, including Parno Mittra, joined the BJP. The actors had joined the party in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and senior leader Mukul Roy in Delhi. Film and TV personalities Rishi Kaushik, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra, Parno and Biswajit Ganguly were among the dozen of celebrities who cast their lot with the BJP at its Delhi headquarters.

On Saturday, Mukul Roy had claimed that as many as 107 CPM, Congress and TMC MLAs will be joining the BJP. “107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us,” Roy had said.

Right after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, Banerjee suffered a jolt as two of her party’s MLAs and over 50 councillors joined hands with the BJP.

Besides, TMC MLAs Subhrangshu Roy (Son of BJP leader Mukul Roy) and Tusharkanti Bhattacharya, CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy also defected to the saffron party in presence of senior leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

(With IANS inputs)