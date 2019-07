New Delhi: A person died in Bengaluru’s Pulikeshi Nagar after an under-construction building collapsed early Wednesday morning.

As many as eight people have been rescued from the debris at the crash site.

#UPDATE Two more people rescued in the incident where an under construction building collapsed in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, earlier today. 8 people have been rescued so far. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/pr1J3kfgYA — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

Fire, NDRF, SDRF and Civil Defence teams are at the spot currently, engaged in search and rescue operation. An adjoining building has also been damaged.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited