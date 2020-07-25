New Delhi: The Bengaluru civic administration added 746 areas to the list of containment zones between Thursday and Friday in an attempt to tighten the restrictions. The city returned to normalcy after the 7-day lockdown was lifted. The city presently has 10,232 active containment zones. Also Read - Bengaluru Airport Sets AC Temperature Two Degrees Down to Contain Spread of COVID-19

The maximum number of containment zones are in Bengaluru South followed by Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bommanahalli, RR Nagara, Mahadevpura, Yelahanka, and Dasarahalli zones

Karnataka on Friday registered 5,007 new cases of COVID-19 and a record 110 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 85,870 and the death toll to 1,724, the health department said.

The day also saw 2,037 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh, a whopping 2,267 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. The state on Thursday had reported a biggest single-day spike of 5,030 cases.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday came under sharp criticism from various quarters after its staff members sealed two flats with tin sheets as a measure to ensure home quarantine of the family of a COVID-19 patient.

The matter came to light after another resident shared pictures of the sealed flats on Twitter.