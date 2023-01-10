Home

Bengaluru Airport’s Newly-built Terminal 2 to Begin Domestic Operations on THIS Date | Deets Inside

The airport has automated biometric gates, self-baggage-drop counters, full body scanners and an automatic tray retrieval system adding to users' convenience and efficiency.

Bengaluru: The airline operations of new terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is all set to open for operations this Sunday, January 15, 2023. To recall, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Terminal 2 of the airport on November 11 last year.

While the only airline that will run on the day is the Star Air, other domestic airlines will begin operations in a few days. The first Star Air flight from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi is scheduled to take off at 8:40 am on January 15.

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of operations from the all-new T2 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Our passengers have been using Terminal 1 since the start of our operations in January 2019. We are excited to be the first airline to make a transition to this new and state-of-the-art terminal on the cusp of our 4th anniversary,” said Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO, Star Air to The Indian Express.

“We are ready to welcome customers of Star Air at our newly inaugurated Terminal 2, offering a distinctive and enhanced travel experience for the passengers. The new terminal will soon be opening doors to passengers of other airlines as well. This will be done in a phased manner as and when the facilities and processes for smooth transition of airlines from T1 to T2 are completed,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to the Indian Express.

According to the official, combining Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, the airport will be able to handle at least 65 million flyers annually, according to the officials.

Bengaluru Airport: Here Are Some of the key features

The terminal is equipped to handle at least 25 million flyers annually.

The phase 1 of Terminal 2 was built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

It is spread across 2,55,000 sq m.

Once phase 2 is ready, airport officials said, the terminal can handle 20 million more flyers.

The terminal is also technically equipped

The airport has automated biometric gates, self-baggage-drop counters, full body scanners and an automatic tray retrieval system adding to users’ convenience and efficiency.