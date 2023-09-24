Home

Bengaluru Bandh On September 26 Due To Cauvery Dispute; Check What’s Open, What’s Not

The farmers' organisations and pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru are protesting against the Cauvery Dispute, for which, Bengaluru Bandh has been announced for September 26. Take a look at what will remain open and what will remain closed..

Representative Image (PTI)

New Delhi: The decision of the Karnataka Government to grant Tamil Nadu, access to River Cauvery’s water has not been welcomed by quite a few citizens and the farmers’ organisations and pro-Kannada activists have been protesting against it. Taking the protests a step forward in order to register their demands to the state government, these organisations and activists have called for a ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on September 26, 2023 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. It is expected that the Bandh will severely affect the public transport services and markets among other things, disrupting normal life in the metropolitan city. An appeal has also been made to the different educational institutions and IT companies to declare a holiday. On Bengaluru Bandh, what may remain open and what might be closed, have a look..

Bengaluru Bandh On September 26, 2023

As mentioned earlier, to protest against Karnataka Government’s decision to give access of River Cauvery to Tamil Nadu, activists and organisations have called for a ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Public transport is expected to be disrupted and Kuruburu Shanthakumar, the farmers’ leader has also appealed to schools, colleges, IT companies and the Film Chamber to declare a holiday on that day and cooperate with them. He has said that a protest march will be staged from Town Hall at 11:00 AM and will go on to the Mysuru Bank Circle, demand to organise a special assembly session has been made to the state government and opposition parties have extended their support for the same.

September 26: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Bengaluru

The President of Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, Tanveer Pasha has confirmed their involvement and support in the Bengauru Bandh which means that the app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws in the city and airport cabs also, are expected to be affected by it. There are no changes in the operation of the Namma Metro Services by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). State-Run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) may be affected; they are yet to decide about their plan and will do so after assessing the law and order situation. AITUC-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has decided to actively participate in the Bengaluru Bandh and this means that the bus services will naturally be affected. According to the President of KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation HV Anantha Subba Rao, “We have instructed all employees in Bengaluru to ensure the success of this bandh by not taking any buses out of BMTC depots.” Quite a few restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, film theatres, local businesses and industries are also expected to remain shut in solidarity with the Bengaluru Bandh; President of Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association PC Rao has expressed his support. It has been confirmed by B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner that all security measures will be taken, officers are on high alert in case of any vandalisation and essential services like hospitals, nursing homes, government offices and medical shops will remain open on September 26, 2023.

About The Cauvery Dispute

Supreme Court, on September 21, refused to interfere with the order by Cauvery Water Management Authority to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. On September 22, Karnataka Cabinet gave their nod for the same and decided to release the water to Tamil Nadu till September 26 and also start simultaneously, with their Mekedatu Project which was opposed by TN. Following this decision of the government, there have been several protests in the state; Mandya Bandh also happened on September 23, 2023.

