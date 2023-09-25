Bengaluru Bandh: Here’s What The Police Commissioner Has To Say..

Home

Permission for Bengaluru Bandh on September 26 has been denied by the Police Commissioner of the city; it has been informed that Section 144 will be imposed and several organisations including Ola, Uber have withdrawn support.

New Delhi: A city-wide call for a day-long protest, Bengaluru Bandh has been called for, by farmers’ organisations and activists against the state government’s stand to allow Tamil Nadu to take water from River Cauvery as ordered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Bengaluru Bandh for Tuesday, September 26 has been called for, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM and this day-long strike is expected to disrupt public services including transport and markets. An official notice has been issued, closing schools and colleges for the day and several normal routine is likely to be disrupted tomorrow. Now, a statement has been issued by the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, B Dayananda has said that the permission for Bengaluru Bandh has been denied and this has also been communicated to the organisers.

Police Commissioner Denies Permission Of Bengaluru Bandh

B Dayananda, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner has said in a news conference that prohibitory orders would be in place from Monday to Tuesday Midnight. The same has been communicated to the organisers of the Bengaluru Bandh and the matter has also come before the Karnataka High Court. The police commissioner has said that the sensitive areas have been covered by the police officers.

It has also been informed that Section 144 will be imposed in Bengaluru and not more than five people can go together in public. B Dayananda has also said, “As per various judgements of the Supreme Court and the High Court, no bandh is allowed. We have made all the necessary security arrangements.” The commissioner has also said that any damage to public property or unpleasant incidents will be the responsibility of the organisers.

Several Organisations Withdraw Support From Bengaluru Bandh

Following the orders of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, several organisations, who were initially supporting the Bengaluru Bandh, have now withdrawn their support. Vatal Nagaraj, a pro-Kannada activist who has also called for a Karnataka Bandh on September 29, has said that since they are supporting that strike, they withdraw their support from the Bengaluru Bandh on Sep 26. Vatal Nagaraj has told the reporters, “On September 29, the national highways will be shut and we will also try to close the airport down. I reiterate that all pro-Kannada outfits present here won’t support the bandh on Tuesday. But on September 29, there will be a state-wide bandh.”

“One is Bengaluru bandh and the other is Karnataka bandh – they are different. We requested them to hold the protest together on Friday. They, however, did not heed to our requests. Hence, we won’t support the bandh tomorrow”, said the pro-Kannada activist.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, it has been confirmed that the Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union and Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association have also withdrawn their support from the Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday, Sept 26.

However, Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that irrespective of these orders, the Bandh will continue. State Unit President of AAP, ‘Mukyamantri’ Chandru has said, “On behalf of the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti and AAP we have called a bandh on Tuesday. From Town Hall to Mysore Bank or to Freedom Park we will hold a protest march and submit a plea to the government to stop the supply of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.”

