Bengaluru Bandh: These Schools To Remain Closed On Sept 26; Check Strike Timings, List Of What’s Open What’s Closed

On September 26, Bengaluru Bandh has been called for and a request has been for educational institutions to remain shut for the day. Which schools will remain closed and what will be open/shut on the day of the Bandh, know here..

New Delhi: A call for Bengaluru Bandh has been made for September 26 by organisations and activists as a mark of protest against the State Government’s stand on releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu; the decision ordered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Bengaluru Bandh for Tuesday, September 26 has been called for, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM and this day-long strike is expected to disrupt public services including transport and markets. An appeal has been made by the farmers’ organisations and pro-Kannada activists to the schools, colleges, markets and IT companies of the city, to cooperate with their protest and shut down the institutions for a day as a mark of support. Most schools and colleges are yet to confirm whether they will shut their institutions or not as it is exam season, but some have confirmed. Take a look at the schools that will remain shut on Tuesday as part of protest and what’s open and what’s closed during Bengaluru Bandh..

Bengaluru Bandh: Schools Closed On September 26

As mentioned earlier, no formal, official announcement regarding the closure of schools and colleges in support of the Bengaluru Bandh for September 26 has been made; however, certain schools will remain closed and this has been confirmed. According to the Recognised Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA), all private schools under the organisation will remain closed on the bandh day. However, schools under RUPSA that are conducting examinations, will continue as per schedule and the president of RUPSA, Lokesh Talikote has said that students giving an exam will sport a black ribbon to show their solidarity and support.

Karnataka Associated Management of Schools (KAMS) has left the decision on the discretion of the schools, whether a holiday will be declared or not. Many private school managements are in support of the strike but have expressed their concern over the disturbances and disruptions Bengaluru Bandh will cause during the examination season and have requested the government to decide if the educational institutions should remain open on Tuesday or not. Cauvery B, the Commissioner of Department of School Education and Literacy has said, ‘Usually, a call to declare a holiday is taken by the respective district administration, We do not do it at the state level.’

Bengaluru Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Closed

The President of Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, Tanveer Pasha has confirmed their involvement and support in the Bengauru Bandh which means that the app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws in the city and airport cabs also, are expected to be affected by it. There are no changes in the operation of the Namma Metro Services by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). State-Run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) may be affected; they are yet to decide about their plan and will do so after assessing the law and order situation. AITUC-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has decided to actively participate in the Bengaluru Bandh and this means that the bus services will naturally be affected. According to the President of KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation HV Anantha Subba Rao, “We have instructed all employees in Bengaluru to ensure the success of this bandh by not taking any buses out of BMTC depots.” A section of autorickshaw drivers has declared their full support towards Bengaluru Bandh and have decided to keep off road on Sept 26 but TM Rudhramurthy, General Secretary of Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) has said that they morally support the Bandh but are yet to make a decision about whether they will stay off road or not. Quite a few restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, film theatres, local businesses and industries are also expected to remain shut in solidarity with the Bengaluru Bandh; President of Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association PC Rao has expressed his support. It has been confirmed by B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner that all security measures will be taken, officers are on high alert in case of any vandalisation and essential services like hospitals, nursing homes, government offices and medical shops will remain open on September 26, 2023.

