Bengaluru Bandh Today: Cab Services To Continue As Usual, These Organisations Stay Away From Day-Long Strike

New Delhi: Today, on September 26 2023, certain farmers’ organisations and Pro-Kannada activists have called for a Bengaluru Bandh from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Due to the protest, many public services have been disrupted and this is bound to negatively affect the daily routine of the city. A formal, official announcement regarding the closure of schools and colleges in support of the Bengaluru Bandh for September 26 has been made. An official order has been issued by Dayananda K.A, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner which reads, ‘As bandh has been declared by various organisations, holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Bangalore city in the interest of students.’ Several organisations had extended their support for Bengaluru Bandh Today but after the orders of the Police Commissioner. Take a look at the services that will continue as usual, during the protest in the city..

Cab Services Be Available In Bengaluru Today?

As mentioned earlier, there are many associations who were initially supporting Bengaluru Bandh but have now withdrawn their support from the strike. These organisations include Ola, Uber, Drivers and Owners Association whose President, Tanveer Pasha has said, ‘We will not be supporting Tuesday’s Bandh and services in the city will not be disrupted.’ The President of the organisation has also said that to cater the needs of the commuters, cabs will remain on the roads and has urged the state government to take action against those who resort to violence against the cab drivers for working during protest.

Will Hotels, Restaurants Be Open In Bengaluru?

According to ANI, PC Rao, President of the Bengaluru Hotels Association has said that they support the Bandh and therefore hotels and restaurants will remain shut today in the city. Street Vendors’ Associations have announced their support to the Bengaluru Bandh but only morally; they will do business as usual.

Bus Services In Bengaluru To Be Affected?

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers’ Federation, i.e. the state-run buses are supporting the Bengaluru Bandh but Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services will not be affected by the strike. However, bus services are disrupted in the city; several buses from Tamil Nadu are being stopped at Zuzuvadi in Krishnagiri district of the state.

