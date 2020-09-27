New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), claiming that Bengaluru has become the epicentre of terror activities. Also Read - Karnataka Congress MLA Narayan Rao Succumbs to COVID-19

Surya, who became the president of the BJP youth wing president yesterday, said that Bengaluru had become an "incubation centre" for terror activities and many terror modules have been busted in the recent past.

Surya said he had met Shah at the latter's residence two days ago who "assured that he will direct officials to establish a permanent station house manned by an officer of the rank of the SP at the earliest" to mitigate terror-related activities in Karnataka.

“In last few years, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has become epicentre of terror activities. It has been proved through many arrests and sleeper terror cells busted by the investigative agency in the city,” Surya, who represents Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, told reporters.

“It is a matter of grave concern that NIA investigations into the DJ Halli and KG Halli mob violence in August have indicated that many terrorist organisations are using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities,” he said.

The comments come in connection with a recent incident where over 3,000 people went on a rampage on August 11 torching the residences of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, his sister Jayanthi and DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru.

The violence broke out over an alleged inflammatory social media post by the nephew of the Congress MLA.

Bengaluru being the financial nerve centre of south India, it is vital to keep the city safe from all terrorist and anti-India organisations and their activity, Surya said.