Bengaluru bride-to-be, her cousin killed as lorry hits two-wheeler days before wedding; Haldi ceremony was today

A Bengaluru bride-to-be, who was just days away from her wedding, died along with her 19-year-old cousin after a lorry hit their two-wheeler. Her Haldi ceremony was scheduled for Thursday, but her family is now preparing for her last rites.

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Bengaluru bride-to-be, her cousin killed as lorry hits two-wheeler days before wedding, Haldi ceremony was today (IANS)

A family in Bengaluru has been left shattered after a 29-year-old woman, who was just days away from getting married, died in a road accident along with her 19-year-old cousin. The two women were travelling on a two-wheeler when a lorry hit them in the Deepanjalinagar area on Wednesday evening. The tragedy has left the bride-to-be’s family in deep shock. What was supposed to be a week of wedding celebrations has turned into a period of mourning.

Sindhushree, a software professional, was scheduled to begin her wedding ceremonies on Thursday. Her Haldi ceremony, known as ‘Arashina Shastra’ in Karnataka, and the traditional ‘Bale Shastra’ ritual were planned for the day. Her wedding reception was scheduled for Sunday, and the family had already made arrangements for the celebrations.

‘We were preparing for her wedding, now we have to cremate her’

Sindhushree’s father, Nanjundappa, broke down while speaking about the tragedy at the mortuary on Thursday. He said the family had been eagerly waiting for the wedding and had bought everything needed for the occasion.

“My daughter was supposed to celebrate her Haldi ceremony today. Instead, I am preparing to cremate her. Her wedding reception was scheduled for Sunday, and our entire house was filled with wedding preparations. Everything is over now,” he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Nanjundappa, who earns his living by driving an autorickshaw, said Sindhushree worked as a software professional and was his only child.

He added that she had stepped out on Wednesday to deliver one last wedding invitation to a relative. She had borrowed a two-wheeler from a neighbour for the trip. While returning home, she and her cousin met with the accident.

The father said the family had made extensive preparations for the wedding, and their home was filled with clothes and other items purchased for the celebrations.

Sindhushree’s cousin Vidya, 19, also died in the accident. She was a final-year diploma student and was the daughter of Nanjundappa’s sister. Nanjundappa said his sister had two children, while he had only Sindhushree. Losing both young women in the same accident has left the family devastated.

Lorry driver flees after accident

According to preliminary police findings, the two women were travelling on a two-wheeler when a lorry hit their vehicle in Deepanjalinagar on Wednesday evening.

The impact caused them to fall on the road, after which they came under the heavy vehicle’s wheels. Both women suffered fatal injuries.

The lorry driver reportedly fled the spot after the accident. Police have launched a search to trace and arrest him. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

Wedding preparations turn into memories

The family had been counting down the days to Sindhushree’s wedding. The Haldi ceremony was supposed to mark the beginning of the celebrations, while relatives and friends were expected to attend the reception on Sunday.

Now, photographs and videos showing the wedding preparations have been widely shared on social media. Many people have expressed sadness over the deaths of the two young women.

(With IANS inputs)