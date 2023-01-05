Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway To Reduce Travel Time By 2-3 Hours; Check Details Here

Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway, being built at a cost of over ₹ 16,730 crore is 262-kms long and will pass-through three southern states: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is being built at the cost of over ₹ 16,730 crore. (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway, being built at a cost of over ₹ 16,730 crore is 262-kms long and will pass-through three southern states. The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the undergoing work of the expressway today, which is expected to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

Inspected the progress of the Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway with Karnataka PWD Minister Shri @CCPatilBJP Ji and MP Shri @BNBachegowda_MP Ji. We are constructing this 262 km long 8-Lane structure worth of ₹16,730 Cr.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #BengaluruChennaiExpressway pic.twitter.com/Lq92uRdGjj — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 5, 2023

“The project will be cost-efficient for vehicle operators and lessen fuel consumption. It will strengthen the economic activities in Bengaluru and Chennai and also connect industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port,” Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

SOME FACTS ABOUT BENGALURU-CHENNAI EXPRESSWAY:

The expressway will cover parts of three sourthern states: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

With the expressway, the average commute time between Chennai and Bengaluru will reduce to 2.5 hours, which currently is, five to six hours.

The foundation for the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2022.

The four-lane Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of the 26 new green expressways.

Built at cost of over ₹ 16,730 crore, the 262-km-long, eight-laned expressway, is designed for 120 kmph speed.

The new expressway will shorten the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300km to 262km.

Starting from Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru, it will pass through Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar Gold Fields(KGF), Palamaner, Chittoor, Ranipet towns on the way.

The expressway will end at Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) has divided this project into three phases of construction.

The expressway is a four-lane double-decker elevated road.