New Delhi: The Bengaluru Police has set up four teams to investigate the massive riot that broke on the night of August 11. The city is already clamped under prohibitory orders of Section 144 which has been extended till 6 AM on August 15 in areas under the violence-hit DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. Also Read - Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was under the scanner for the rampage that killed three people and injured many others. Also Read - Bengaluru Clashes: Section 144 Extended Till August 15 in Riot Areas, 6 CRPF Teams Deployed | Roundup

“As per the information gathered so far and video footage, most importantly the role of SDPI is coming to light. We are collecting more information regarding it, we are investigating deeply in this regard,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence Was Planned, Will do Asset Recovery From Rioters Like UP Govt Did, Says Karnataka Minister

“There is evidence for earlier incidents (involving SDPI). The government will take a bold decision to ban such organisations. After collecting necessary evidences government will take steps to ban this organisation,” Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan also said, as quoted by PTI.

According to the FIRs lodged by police, hundreds of people attacked police stations armed with dangerous weapons with an intention to kill the personnel and shouted ‘kill policemen’, don’t spare them, finish them’ besides setting on fire one station and trying to torch another.

At least 300 vehicles were set on fire, ATMs and public properties were vandalised, and two police stations – KG Halli and DJ Halli – were attacked with stones.

At least 60 police personnel were injured in the clashes with protestors and the residence of a Congress MLA came under attack in retaliation to a derogatory Facebook post. The riots began after the nephew of Congress MLA Srinivasamurthy allegedly made an offensive remark about Prophet Muhammed on Facebook. The post has since been deleted.

Srinivasamurthy had also made a video appealing to the protesters to maintain peace after his house was completely damaged and belongings including, sarees and jewels were looted while the rest was set ablaze.

A probe was ordered after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took stock of the situation.

As of this evening, the riot-affected areas are now peaceful and a strong contingent of the Rapid Action Force performed a flag march.