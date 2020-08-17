New Delhi: Section 144, imposed in the violence-hit areas of DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru, has been extended from 6 AM on August 18 to 6 AM on August 21. Also Read - Karnataka to Operate Special Bus Services to Kerala on Onam Festival From Aug 24 to Sept 6

Last week, the Bengaluru Police had imposed Section 144 in the entire city after violence broke out over a purportedly derogatory social media post. Later, it was later extended till August 18 only in the two violence-hit areas where two police stations were vandalised with stones.

Earlier today, the Karnataka government also decided to impose the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) law as well as the Goonda Act in view of last week's riots.

The violent clashes were unleashed by hundreds of people over the inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

At least three people died in the late-night violence and over 100 others were injured, including 60 police personnel.

The MLA’s residence and a police station at DJ Halli was torched by rioters. They also set more than 300 police and private vehicles afire, vandalised ATMs and public properties and looted the belongings of the legislator and his sister.

Nearly 200 people were arrested by the Bengaluru Police while detained many others in connection with the case.