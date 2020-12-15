New Delhi: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday busted a major drug racket in Karnataka and arrested the kingpin of cocaine supply in the capital city of Bengaluru. Also Read - 7,000 People Booked For Violence at Karnataka's iPhone Manufacturing Plant

The arrested was identified as Chidiebere Ambrose from Nigeria, who was better known as ‘Chief’ among his fellow drug peddlers in the city. Also Read - Thousands of iPhones Looted at Karnataka Manufacturing Plant, Company Suffers Loss of Rs 440 Crore in Violence

The crime branch revealed that in most previous cases, the drug dealers, especially the Nigerian peddlers, have been in touch with Ambrose to buy ‘stuff’ (cocaine) from him. Also Read - Angry Over Salary Issues, Workers Go On Rampage at iPhone Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka

The Bengaluru Police has been tracking Chief for about a month. Further investigation in the case with officials of the Narcotics wing of the CCB is underway, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police.