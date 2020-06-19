New Delhi: The number of containment zones in Bengaluru has soared to 191 after 49 more areas have been declared as hotspots. The civic health office has said that the city’s south zone has more cases than other zones. On June 12, the city has 113 containment zones. Also Read - Bengaluru Doctors Perform Rare Surgery After 2-Year-Old Baby Swallows Twin Magnets

"Following detection of fresh Covid cases in new localities across the city, 49 more areas have been declared as containment zones taking their total to 191," a civic official told IANS.

For Full List of Containment Zones Click Here: Also Read - Islamophobia: Telangana High Court Asks Hyderabad Police Why Mostly Muslims Booked For Violating Lockdown

Meanwhile, COVID-19 or coronavirus has created havoc across Karanataka as the state's tally inched towards 8,000-7,944 to be specific and death toll rose to 114. Accounting for 51 deaths, Bengaluru is leading the virus toll in the southern state.

Meanwhile, cases spiked in Ballari, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Yadgir, Mandya, Bidar and Gadag. Among the new cases, Ballari and Kalaburagi contributed 48 cases each, followed by Dakshina Kannada (23), Ramanagara (21), Bengaluru Urban (17), Yadgir (8), Mandya (7), Bidar (6), Gadag (5), Raichur, Hassan and Dharwad (4 each), Davangere and Chikkamagaluru (3 each), Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru (2 each) and Bagalkote, Shivamogga and Koppal (1 each).

On a positive note, 179 people got discharged, raising the total discharges to 4,893.

Currently, Kalaburagi is leading the state’s COVID-19 burden with 457 active cases, followed by Bengaluru Urban (408), Yadgir (405), Raichur (275), Dakshina Kannada (242) and Ballari (233) among others.

In all, 4.73 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 4.54 lakh have tested negative.

Bengaluru Urban has accounted for 51 deaths, followed by Kalaburagi (11), Bidar (9), Vijayapura (7) and Dakshina Kannada, and Davangere (6 each), among others.