Bengaluru Containment Zones Today: On July 15, a total of 2,146 containment zones were added to the list of contained areas in the city, a report by the News Minute stated. This has pushed the total active containment zones in the city to 5,598. Now, only two wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) don't have 50 cases, the criteria required for a ward to be declared a containment zone.

As of Wednesday, the city reported 1,975 fresh Coronavirus cases, taking the total active cases in the city to 17,051. The highest number of containment zones in the city are in the south zone. Dasarahalli has the least.

The July 15 addition include elahanka Satellite Town, Kodigehalli, Kuvempu Nagar, Hebbala, Radhakrishna Temple Ward, CV Raman Nagar, and Kadugodi, among many others. These wards have over 50 cases, the the News Minute report added.

The highest number of cases in the last 10 days was reported in Shantala Nagar ward in the east zone. The ward reported 40 cases on July 15 itself.

Wards that have reported 15 or more cases within last 24 hours include Chamrajpet, Thanisandra, BTM Layout, Malleshwaram, Basavanagudi, Rajaji Nagar, and Bommanahalli.

Amid surging COVID cases daily since July 1, a total lockdown is in effect in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from night on July 14 till morning of July 22. Food processing industries and essential goods manufacturers such as drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen, packing material, animal feed, milk products, hatcheries, poultry feed, plants, seeds, pesticides, fertilisers and others are allowed to function in the city amid the July 14-22 COVID lockdown.