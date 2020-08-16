Bengaluru Containment Zones List: The number of containment zones in Bengaluru reached 33,041 as 34 new areas have been declared COVID-19 hotspots, amid rising number of cases. As per the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) COVID-19 War Room report, West Zone has highest number of COVID-19 hotspots. Bengaluru West has 2,723 active containment zones, followed by South (2,521) and East (2,362) zones. Also Read - This Union Territory is The Only Place in India With no Coronavirus

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka reported the biggest single-day spike of over 8,800 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 related fatalities. Out of 8,818 fresh cases, 3,495 of them were from Bengaluru urban alone.

With this, the total number of infections rose to 2,19,926 and death toll to 3,831 in the state, the health department said.

The day also saw 6,629 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,495, Ballari 759, Mysuru 635, Belagavi 358, Davangere 327, Dakshina Kannada 271, Udupi 241, Dharwad 239, Vijapura 232 followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 87,680 infections followed by Ballari 13,807 and Mysuru 9,915.