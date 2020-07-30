Bengaluru Containment Zones: Amid spike in Coronavirus cases, the containment zones in Bengaluru have seen a sharp increase, with these areas rising to 19,001. With majority of cases in Karnataka coming to light from Bengaluru, the city has emerged to a COVID hotspot. “Snapshot of Covid cases in Bengaluru, total containment zones 19,001,” a news portal reported an official as saying. Of these, 14,143 active containment zones. Also Read - Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Great Result in Monkeys

Of the active containment zones, the latest one scheduled to return to normal based on the more recent infection, is August 15. "Date for the last containment zone to return to normal as per the latest patient identified: August 15," said the official.

Currently, Bengaluru is the fourth most Covid infected metropolitan city, after New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. New Delhi accounts for a total of 1.32 lakh infections, Mumbai (1.1 lakh) and Chennai (96,438) while Bengaluru accounts for 51,091.

In the last 10 days alone, the city witnessed 19,314 infections, emerging as the most infected place in the southern state. Of the 51,091 cases, active cases in the city currently stand at 36,224.