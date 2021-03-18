Bangalore News: Bengaluru city reported 786 new Corona cases on Wednesday. The spike in covid-19 cases has become a serious concern for authorities as the city was reporting less than 250 Coronavirus cases in February. The sudden surge in March has rattled health experts with them insisting on stringent measures to curb the Coronavirus spike. Also Read - Lockdown in Bangalore in a Week? Read What Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Says

Talking to Times of India, Dr Giridhara R Babu, epidemiologist and member of the technical advisory committee, said that “infections are largely being reported from the peripheral areas of the city”.

Pointing out reasons for corona surge, he said that the caseload could be rising due to the failure to detect strains of the mutating virus. However, there is no surety if emerging strains are more infectious, he pointed out. Another reason, he said, for the spike in Corona caseload is people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. “Self-regulation is needed,” he said.

Warning that the city is at a “tipping point”, he said that action is needed to control the situation or the city can see a spurt of 1000 cases a day. “If we don’t take action now, Bengaluru will see 1,000 cases a day,” he told TOI.

CM Yediyurappa’ Warning

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has urged people to cooperate if they don’t want another lockdown. He made the remarks after chairing a meeting with senior officials and members of the COVID-19 technical advisory committee, comprising health experts, yesterday. “I appeal to the people of the state, especially Bengaluru… if you don’t want lockdown once again, take strict measures by yourselves,’ he said, regretting that people don’t wear masks, awareness has gone and the situation has gone back to what it was earlier.

“The positivity rate has increased in districts like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada. Experts see this as an indication of COVID-19 second wave. The technical advisory committee have advised strict enforcement of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19,’ CM Yediyurappa added.