Bengaluru: Hours after the Karnataka government took a slew of lockdown-like measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday night said it has opened COVID Care Centre looking at the rise in the number of cases. Moreover, the BBMP said it has requested private medical colleges to make beds available for the COVID patients.

"70% of beds have been filled in hospitals allotted to BBMP. We have requested private medical colleges to make beds available. We have also opened COVID Care Centre looking at the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases," Rajendra Cholan, Special Commissioner-Health, BBMP, said.

Bengaluru | 70% of beds have been filled in hospitals allotted to BBMP. We have requested private medical colleges to make beds available. We have also opened COVID Care Centre looking at the rise in the number of COVID19 cases: Rajendra Cholan, Special Commissioner-Health, BBMP pic.twitter.com/whUamtihUm
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

The Karnataka government on Friday night took a slew of measures including shutting down boarding and residential hostels for primary and secondary schools and optional attendance for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12.

Issuing a notification, the state government ordered closure of gymnasium, party halls, club houses and swimming pools while occupancy in buses should not exceed beyond the seating capacity.

Besides suspending physical classes for classes six to nine, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order, “Classes 10, 11 and 12th can continue in the existing mode. However, attendance to these classes in person is not mandatory.” Moreover, the rallies and Dharna (sit-in) will be prohibited in the state till further order.

The state government also asked companies to follow the work from home mode as far as possible whereas cinema halls should follow alternative seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

Bengaluru on Friday accounted for 3,509 cases and five deaths. The other fatality was reported from Kalaburagi. The day also saw 1,631 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Other than Bengaluru, Mysuru reported 174 cases, Tumakuru 142, Bidar 126, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 105 each, Hassan 102,Udupi 95 and Bengaluru rural district 69.