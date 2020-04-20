New Delhi: Five FIRs were filed and a total of 59 people arrested on Monday after violence broke out in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura locality last night. A 200-strong mob of locals had targeted a team of officials who had reached there to quarantine 58 people who were believed to have come in contact with three COVID-19 positive patients. Also Read - Coronavirus: Violence in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura as Locals Refuse Quarantine | Watch

#WATCH Karnataka: Ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura, allegedly over shifting of #COVID19 possibly infected persons to quarantine by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) officials. Police reached the spot and the situation was brought under control. (19.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/pluqa8Mxxj — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Earlier today, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a high-level meeting with state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior police officials to discuss the incident.

“I met the CM briefed him. He told us to act strictly. I’ve told the same to my officials. Won’t tolerate such acts. We’ve arrested 59 people. Five FIRs registered,” Basavaraj Bommai told the media after meeting the Chief Minister.

I met the CM&briefed him. He told us to act strictly. I've told the same to my officials. Won't tolerate such acts. We've arrested 59 people. 5 FIRs registered. I'm going to Padarayanapura. Will make sure others are quarantined: Karnataka Home Minister on ruckus in Padarayanapura pic.twitter.com/JGV3230YYB — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

” I’m going to Padarayanapura. Will make sure others are quarantined,” he added.

Notably, a ward in Padaraynapura, which is a locality in west Bengaluru, was sealed last week after three people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, tested positive for coronavirus. As the team reached there to quarantine 58 people, locals got agitated and started removing police barricades, which had been erected to mark the area as a containment zone.

In videos which have gone viral on social media, they can also be seen damaging tents installed for healthcare workers and policemen.

The ruckus was controlled only after senior officials were sent to the spot to speak to the locals and bring the situation under control. The medical team, however, had to retreat leaving behind 33 people who were to be taken for quarantine.

Karnataka has a total of 384 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 370 are active and 14 are casualties.