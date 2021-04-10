Bengaluru: With 5,576 fresh infections, Bengaluru recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in Covid- 19 infections on Friday. The city has been consistently reporting over 4,000 cases for the last few days. Karnataka, meanwhile, also reported its highest single-day spike this year with 7,955 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 10,48,085. Also, 46 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, following which the death toll soared to 12,813. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Night Curfew in Dehradun, Schools Shut in 3 Districts Amid Rising COVID Cases

Of the 46 deaths reported yesterday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 29, Mysuru 5, Belagavi and Kalaburagi 2 each, and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandy and Uttara Kannada. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,576, Mysuru 283, Kalaburagi 211, Bidar 186, Hassan 153, Tumakuru 145, Vijayapura 127, Chikkaballapura 119, Dakshina Kannada 115, followed by others. Also Read - Delhi Reports 8,521 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5,032 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours; Schools Shut Till Further Notice

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,70,014, followed by Mysuru 57,668 and Ballari 40,395. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,22,719, followed by Mysuru 54,911 and Ballari 39,168. A total of over 2,24,58,762 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,35,163 were on Friday alone. Also Read - Karnataka Records Nearly 8,000 Coronavirus Cases in Biggest Spike This Year, Bengaluru Worst Hit

Bengaluru: 10 PM-5 AM Corona Curfew to Start From Tonight

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bengaluru and six other cities —-Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal will impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting tonight. On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced the same, minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to announce fresh curbs to tackle rising Covid-19 cases. The curfew, between 10 pm to 5 am will be in place till April 20.

Bengaluru night curfew: What’s Allowed, What’s Not