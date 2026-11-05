Bengaluru crime: Man beats employee to death after finding him with 19-year-old daughter alone at home

A Bengaluru businessman has been arrested for allegedly beating his 22-year-old employee to death after finding him with his 19-year-old daughter at their residence. The victim, Kiran, was working at the accused's manufacturing unit.

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Bengaluru crime: Man beats employee to death after finding him with 19-year-old daughter alone at home (Image: PTI/File)

A 45-year-old businessman has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly beating his 22-year-old employee to death after finding him with his 19-year-old daughter at his house. The incident took place in the city’s Yelahanka area on Tuesday, November 3. The victim, identified as Kiran, was a native of Palakkad district in Kerala and had been working at the accused’s manufacturing unit for the past few years. The accused, identified as Anandraj, runs a business that manufactures sweet corn preparation machines and carts in north Bengaluru.

According to preliminary investigations, Anandraj had recently learned about the alleged relationship between Kiran and his daughter. The 19-year-old was staying at home during her holidays from the neighbouring city where she is pursuing her studies.

On Tuesday morning, Anandraj and his wife reportedly left their house, telling their daughter that they would be away for the day. However, the couple returned a few hours later and allegedly found Kiran and their daughter together inside a room.

How did the incident take place?

According to police, Anandraj first sent his daughter to a relative’s house in Chikkaballapur. He then allegedly assaulted Kiran inside the house. Some reports said the businessman attacked the young man with a cricket bat and an iron pipe, causing severe injuries to his arms, legs and abdomen.

Kiran reportedly lost consciousness following the assault. Anandraj then took him to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The hospital authorities subsequently informed the police, following which Yelahanka police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police suspect murder was planned

Police are investigating whether the murder was planned in advance. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) G K Mithun Kumar confirmed Anandraj’s arrest and said preliminary findings suggested that the accused had intentionally killed Kiran.

Police are also investigating whether anyone else was present at the house when the assault took place.

Meanwhile, Kiran’s maternal cousin, Prasad, has alleged that the murder was premeditated. He claimed that Anandraj had deliberately sent Kiran’s brother to Uttar Pradesh earlier in the week on a delivery assignment so that Kiran would be alone and nobody could intervene.

However, this claim is yet to be independently established by investigators.

The Yelahanka police have registered a murder case against Anandraj and arrested him in connection with the incident. Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the assault and questioning people who may have information about the case.

The police are also looking into the sequence of events before the killing and whether anyone else was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.