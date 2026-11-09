Bengaluru crime: Wife, lover kill husband, stage death as heart attack – Here’s how police solved murder

Bengaluru police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly murdering her husband and staging his death as a heart attack. Here's how investigators cracked the murder case.

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Bengaluru crime: Wife, lover kill husband, stage death as heart attack – Here's how police solved murder | image; AI

Bengaluru Shocker: A shocking murder mystery has surfaced from Karnataka where a man was killed by his wife and her lover in Bengaluru. Both the accused staged his death as a heart attack and the case was initially reported as an Unnatural Death. On October 12, a resident of Doddathoguru on Bettadasanapura Main Road arrived at the police station and lodged a complaint saying that his elder brother had slipped and fallen while going to the washroom and died of a heart attack. Electronic City Police Station had registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) following the complaint. However, investigators grew suspicious following the post-mortem report.

What Exactly Happened?

When investigators reviewed the post-mortem report, they developed suspicion and initiated a probe from all angles.

As part of the investigation, investigators on November 5, summoned a person for interrogation. During hours-long questioning, the man confessed that he was having an illicit relationship with the deceased man’s wife.

The man revealed that the deceased had come to know about his wife’s extramarital affair and had warned both. As the deceased became an obstacle, the wife and his lover conspired to kill him. They strangled the victim, smothering him by covering his nose and mouth on October 12.

To conceal the crime, the wife told the deceased’s family member that he had slipped in the bathroom and died of a heart attack.

Graphical Representation

The Wife’s Confession

On November 6, investigators took the wife into custody from her residence at Doddathoguru and started interrogation. During questioning and seeing the evidence, the woman finally broke and confessed to her involvement. Following the confession, investigators converted the UDR case into a murder case.

Accused Produced Before The Court

Both accused were produced before the court on November 6 and taken into 7-day police custody. Further investigation is in progress.

The entire operation was carried out under M Narayana, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, and KM Satish, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Sub-Division.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with ANI inputs)