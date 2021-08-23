Bengaluru: A gas cylinder exploded in a food factory at Magadi Road in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. According to local media reports, two people have died and four others have been injured in the incident.Also Read - Man Caught Smuggling Gold Concealed in Hairbands From Dubai At Mangalore Airport

A boiler exploded at MM Food Factory on Magadi Road near Anjan movie theatre in Bengaluru, Karnataka at around 1.45 PM. There were six people working at the factory at the time, reports stated.

Firefighters rushed to the location and doused the blaze. However, by the time the fire was put off, two people working at the adjacent factory had severe burn injuries.

“Two male workers from Bihar died in the boiler blast at MM Food factory at Magadi Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Three others including two women are critically injured and have been shifted to a hospital,” Bengaluru DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil told news agency ANI.