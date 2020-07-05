Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner on Saturday apologised unconditionally to the family of a COVID positive patient, who collapsed on a road near his home on Friday and subsequently passed away, with his body laying on the road for nearly two hours before an ambulance came to pick it up. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Today: Please Don't Ask For Exceptions, Tweets Top Cop | List of Dos and Don'ts

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar visited the family of the deceased and apologised on behalf of the city’s civic body. He tweeted: “Met the family of the COVID victim in Gavipuram who was left unattended on the roadside. Offered an unconditional apology. Folded hands on behalf of the BBMP as our staff could have handled the situation in a better manner”. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru: Complete Shutdown in BBMP Limits From 8 PM Tonight Till Monday Morning

“Appeal to citizens not to stigmatise COVID patients and families”, he added. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: Sunday Lockdown Withdrawn From Kerala, Imposed in Bengaluru | Rules Changing From This Weekend

Met the family of the Covid victim in Gavipuram who was left unattended on the roadside. Offered an unconditional apology🙏 on behalf of the #BBMP as our staff could have handled the situation in a better manner. Appeal to citizens not to stigmatise Covid19 patients & families. pic.twitter.com/S87DiFl5SU — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) July 4, 2020

In one of the pictures, he can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the deceased patient’s family.

Notably, the 55-year-old man was being treated at home after developing breathing issues. However, with his COVID-19 report coming positive and condition worsening, his family informed a hospital and requested an ambulance.

As the ambulance was getting late, his family decided to take him to the hospital in an autorickshaw; however, he collapsed on the street as soon as he stepped out of his house. His body lay unattended on the road for over two hours before the ambulance arrived by which time he was already dead.

The incident took place at a time Bengaluru is witnessing a rapid surge in coronavirus cases, having initially been able to keep itself relatively safe. The city is currently in the middle of a 33-hour lockdown, which came into effect at 8 PM on Saturday and will end at 5 AM on Monday.