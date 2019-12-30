New Delhi: In order to prevent any untoward incidents on streets in the garb of New Year’s Eve revellers, India’s IT centre Bengaluru has turned into a fortress overnight with over 7,000 security personnel deployed for extra vigilance.

Apart from the heavy police deployment, over 1,500 CCTV cameras, along with drones have also been deployed in the city as part of the security arrangements.

Moreover, the Bengaluru Metro rail services will be operational every 15 minutes from 11.30 PM on Tuesday, December 31, to 2 AM on Wednesday for commuters using public transport.

“About 7,000 police personnel will be on extra vigil across the city to ensure peaceful New Year eve celebration and safety of the revellers from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in a statement.

“Traffic will be regulated and parking of vehicles, including two-wheelers, will be banned on the main streets in the city centre from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1 to prevent jams and ensure better vehicular movement,” Rao added.

Stringent action will be taken against drunken behaviour and dangerous driving. While restaurants and bars will be open till 2 AM on New Year’s, vehicles will not be allowed on flyovers across the city from 9 PM on Tuesday to 6 AM on Wednesday to prevent mishaps and road accidents.

Top cop Rao also alerted motorists and two-wheeler riders of filing criminal cases and said that strict measures will be taken against offenders under section 279 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for rash or negligent driving endangering life.

“As anti-social elements and miscreants take advantage of the people gathering in public places on such occasions, girls or women should be careful about their safety and security and avoid interacting with strangers who may cause harm or harass them,” he asserted, advising women to be vigilant and ensure safety while heading out alone or in groups.