Bengaluru: At least seven people were injured after a man who was in an inebriated state drove his car over them on a footpath at HSR Layout locality.

The incident took place yesterday at 3 PM when people were having their lunch on the footpath at 17th Cross, 7th phase in HSR Layout. Reports claimed that total seven people were injured, out of which 5 received minor injuries while 2 others (Goutham and Shankar) said to be in critical condition.

“It’s a case of drink and drive, where the driver was drunk and lost control over his driving, leading to a serious accident,” said an official from the HSR Layout traffic police station.

News agency ANI has tweeted the video of the accident which showed the speeding car coming straight off the the busy footpath, hitting pedestrians before coming to a halt.

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The driver has been into police custody and an FIR has also been filed against him under the sections 185 (Drink and Drive), 279(Rash Driving).