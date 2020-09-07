New Delhi: As part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics, the Bengaluru Police on Monday busted two delivery agents working at Dunzo and Rapido who were found delivering huge amounts of drugs around the city. Also Read - Watch | Congress Leader Kavitha Reddy Apologises For ‘Moral-Policing’ Kannada Actress Samyuktha Hegde

The two accused-arrested were held with at least 250 kgs of marijuana, along with other synthetic drugs, in what appears as one of the biggest hauls in the city.

According to police reports, the delivery boys were lured by drug peddlers and were offered Rs 500 per delivery as opposed to Rs 40 for normal food deliveries in both companies.

If reports are to be believed, at least 11 drug lords who bought products off the dark web are involved in the racket across Bengaluru.

The police, however, clarified that neither Dunzo nor Rapido can be blamed for this as the workers “side-stepped” the company’s procedure and started selling drugs themselves.

Notably, the Bengaluru Police has been on the run since the arrest of popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi that led to a huge drug bust running deep in the city.

The police have seized drugs worth Rs 2.2 crore, including 235 kg ganja (marijuana), 1,100 strips of LSD, 980 ecstasy tablets and 450 gm of MDMA crystals, and arrested 30 persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the city, mainly supplying the student community in the city.